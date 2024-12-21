ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters look to bounce back vs Mohammedan SC after Stahre exit

Kochi, Dec 21 Kerala Blasters FC will aim to record a league double over Mohammedan SC when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters FC secured a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture in October. Achieving another win would mark only the second instance of Kerala Blasters FC completing a league double against a team in their debut attempt, with the first being FC Pune City in 2014. However, the home side will come into this game on the back of a disappointing run of form, having lost their last three matches.

They parted ways with head coach Mikael Stahre and will look to avoid equalling their longest losing streak (four games) registered in the 2022-23 season.

After 12 games, the Kochi-based team has garnered 11 points and occupy the 10th spot in the points table. Mohammedan SC have five points from 11 matches and are placed at the bottom of the standings.

Noah Sadaoui has been crucial for Kerala Blasters FC, contributing directly to eight goals (four goals and four assists) and winning them six points this season. His contributions will be crucial for the hosts to return to winning ways.

Kerala Blasters FC have the lowest save rate in the league (48.9%) and have conceded 46 shots on target, highlighting their drawbacks at the back. The 1.8 saves per game made by the team this campaign is the second lowest such rate by any side, only behind Mumbai City FC’s 1.6 saves in every match.

Mohammedan SC have been unable to score in their last two ISL matches. The last team to go three or more consecutive games without scoring in their debut season was East Bengal FC, enduring a four-game streak from November to December 2020 in the 2020-21 season. Overall, Mohammedan SC have netted five times this season.

Kerala Blasters FC’s interim head coach T. G. Purushothaman is not reading too much into Mohammedan SC’s standing in the points table.

“Every team have their own positives and negatives, and every team can make things difficult for us depending on whether they’re having a good day or not. We have to play well at home,” Purushothaman said.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov backed his players, reiterating their commitment towards the game and the club.

“It’s good to work with my players because they are very professional. They love their job and the club. In football, it happens sometimes that you play well, but still don’t win the match,” Chernyshov said

