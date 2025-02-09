ISL 2024-25: Points against Odisha is a must for Punjab's playoff ambitions, says head coach Dilmperis

Bhubaneshwar, Feb 9 Punjab FC will eye for a league double as they take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League fixture which will be played here at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday.

The Shers currently ninth in the table with 23 points from 18 matches, will be up against the other playoff contenders who are currently seventh in the table with 25 points from 19 matches. A positive result in this game would see Punjab FC leap to seventh position, just two points below Bengaluru FC who hold the final playoff spot.

Speaking ahead of the game, Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis stressed the importance of tomorrow’s fixture said, “Everybody knows that it's a crucial game, everybody knows that we have six matches which will be like six finals and we are all focused and concentrated to the demands of this game.

"It's a really important game, I think if we want to qualify for the next round we have to get points from tomorrow’s match and it is going to be a huge step if we get a win tomorrow.”

The Shers went down 3-0 to league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant inspite of a valiant first half performance on Wednesday at Kolkata while on the other hand, Odisha FC went down to FC Goa 2-1 in their last fixture on Thursday at Goa.

Punjab will be bolstered with the return of Nikhil Prabhu who missed the match against Mohun Bagan due to injury. The midfielder has been in fine form this season and has been instrumental in breaking down the opponent’s attacks with 48 interceptions, the highest in the league. Wing back, Tekcham Abhishek Singh has also been brilliant throughout the season, having already been awarded the Player of the Match three times. The attack line of Luka Majcen, Ezequiel Pulga Vidal, Filip Mrzljak and Asmir Suljic have contributed 20 out of the 26 goals this season, with Luka top scoring with seven.

Sharing his thoughts during the pre-match press conference, Goalkeeper Ravi Kumar said, “We all know the importance of tomorrow’s match. It will be a forward step for us to go into the top six after a win against a good side. Everybody is aware of the situation now and we are more focused for this game to go into the top six. The mentality of the team is same in every match, we have to play to win, we have to fight for three points and give our everything for the team.”

Odisha FC have only won one match in their last five fixtures, and Sergio Lobera would look for a positive result to remain in contention for a playoff position. They will miss the services of their talismanic midfielder Ahmed Jahouh who was sent off in the last fixture against FC Goa.

In the reverse fixture at the start of the season in New Delhi, Punjab FC got the better of Odisha FC 2-1 with the help of goals from Nihal Sudeesh and Leon Augustine.

With both teams looking for a spot in the playoffs, three points will be crucial and the match promises to be an exciting contest.

