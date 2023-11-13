Israel Basketball Super League to resume in late November

Jerusalem, Nov 13 The Israeli Basketball Super League, which was suspended on October 7 due to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, will resume on November 25.

The decision was announced Sunday by the Israeli Basketball Super League Administration (BSL), which stated that the games will be held in the teams' home arenas unless this is impossible due to updated instructions from Israel's Home Front Command, reports Xinhua

Due to the security situation, the BSL also decided that there would be no limit on the number of foreign player transfers throughout the season.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, many foreign players have left their Israeli teams.

