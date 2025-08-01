ISRL crosses season two dates with fan parks, motorsport festivals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), in collaboration with the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), on Friday officially confirmed the Season 2 racing calendar, marking the return of India's most electrifying stadium-based motorsport spectacle.

After a record-breaking debut season with 30,000-plus live spectators across three rounds and over 11.50 million broadcast and digital viewers, ISRL is back to deliver a bigger, bolder, and more immersive experience for motorsport enthusiasts across the country.

ISRL SEASON 2 CALENDAR

-Round 1: October 25 & 26

-Round 2: December 6 & 7

-Round 3: December 20 & 21

Each round will feature two adrenaline-fueled days of official practice sessions, high-stakes qualifying heats, and thrilling main races, where Indian riders will compete shoulder-to-shoulder with international stars from six continents.

Fans can expect:

-Immersive Reise Moto Fan Parks - featuring pit-lane access, AR/VR racing simulators, live entertainment, and family-friendly interactive zones.

-Meet-and-Greets with Riders and exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences.

-Lifestyle and automotive showcases, turning each round into a full-fledged motorsport festival.

"ISRL Season 2 is designed to be more than just a race, it is a celebration of motorsports culture in India. With international legends, home-grown heroes, and the first-ever ISRL Fan Park presented by Reise Moto, we are bringing fans closer to the thrill of Supercross than ever before," Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder, ISRL

With strategic gaps between rounds, teams will fine-tune their machines to ensure world-class racing that pushes the limits of skill, speed, and spectacle. Season 2 is set to cement India's place on the global Supercross map, uniting motorsport fans, families, and thrill-seekers in a next-generation racing festival.

