ISRL introduces rider retention mechanism ahead of season 2 auction

Pune, Aug 21 As the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) accelerates toward its highly anticipated Season 2 Auction in August, the league has introduced the ‘Rider Retention’ mechanism. For the first time in Indian motorsport history, franchise teams are now permitted to retain a limited number of riders from their previous season's roster, adding a new layer of strategic depth to team-building and auction dynamics.

Internationally, athlete retention is a practice with most established sporting leagues. Now, ISRL brings this competitive structure to Indian Supercross, reinforcing the league’s growing stature on the global motorsport stage. With a record-breaking 155 riders from 23 countries registered for the Season 2 auction, the retention mechanism provides teams with the opportunity to preserve core strengths while preparing for intense bidding battles in the weeks ahead.

“These are exciting times for the ISRL as we head into Season 2. India is fast becoming a premier destination for Supercross. With rider retention in play, team selection will demand sharp strategy. We’re confident this season will feature the highest caliber of racing ever seen in India, and possibly Asia," Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder, Indian Supercross Racing League.

The rider retention mechanism allows each season 1 franchise to retain up to two riders, limited to one per category, ahead of the auction. This cap forces even top-performing teams to make calculated choices, emphasising continuity and long-term planning without compromising the competitive balance of the league.

Retention announcements by teams:

BB Racing has retained Jordy Tixier, one of the league’s top performers from Season 1 and winner of the All Stars category, marking himself as a dominant force on the track. With a refreshed squad being built around him, BB Racing aims to climb even higher in season 2.

"Jordy is a rare combination of skill, pace, and determination. We believe this fresh lineup around him will make us serious title contenders." – Atul Chordia, BB Racing Team Owner.

In a bold move, Mohite Racing has chosen not to retain any riders, opting instead to rebuild from the ground up. With the vast talent pool available this year, they plan to construct an entirely new team during the auction phase.

"We evaluated our options and believe that going in with a clean slate allows us to approach Season 2 with renewed focus and precision," said Abhishek Mohite, Mohite Racing Team Owner.

Reise Motorsports will continue their campaign with star rider Thomas Remett, who secured third place overall in the 450cc category last season. With Remett as the anchor, the team will reengineer its squad to vie for top honours.

"Thomas has been a fan favourite and a fierce competitor. We're excited to build a winning team around him," said Yogesh Mahansaria, Reise Motorsports Team Owner.

The reigning champions Big Rock Motorsports will only retain Thanarath Penjan (250cc India Asia champion). However, they have decided not to retain Matt Moss and Reid Taylor.

“Matt and Reid were vital to our championship run, and we thank them for their contribution. With Thanarat back, we’re excited to build a fresh, stronger team for Season 2," said C.S. Santosh, Co-Owner, Big Rock Motorsports.

Gujarat Trailblazers are retaining Enzo Polias, a dynamic and reliable presence in the 250cc international category. They’re also eyeing a return to the junior category with Brian Giles, the Thai prodigy who won hearts and lit up the crowd with his performances across all three venues.

"Enzo gives us strength and stability; Brian brings flair and excitement. We're aiming for the perfect balance this season," said Dhrumil Patel, Gujarat Trailblazers Team Owner.

With the auction set for the end of August, the introduction of rider retention has made the team-building format more dynamic and strategically rich. Franchise teams now navigate a thrilling blend of continuity and competition, balancing retained talent with fresh prospects. The stage is set for high-stakes drama, intense bidding wars, and some of the most competitive racing Indian motorsport has ever seen.

