ISRL season 2 auction attracts global stars, sets new benchmarks in Motorsport

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), the world's only franchise-based supercross platform, delivered a spectacle off the track with its season 2 athlete auction. From intense bidding wars to fresh faces entering the big league, the auction proved that Supercross in India is no longer just a sport, but a marketplace of speed and star power.

ISRL is the only motorsport property in the world where athletes participate in a formal bidding and auction system, creating a unique fusion of sports, commerce, and entertainment, as per a release from ISRL.

Riders from Australia, Europe, the USA, Indonesia, Japan, and the South Asian circuit dominated proceedings, keeping team owners on their toes and cementing ISRL's position as the fastest-growing motorsport property in the country. France led the charge at the auction, commanding top bids with 13 riders being selected across teams.

Kyle Peters became the auction's highest-paid rider with Rs. 20,70,000/-, making him the most sought-after rider of the night. For India, the highest bid went for Rugved Barguje, who stole the spotlight, drawing a Rs. 9,50,000/- contract, one of the highest ever for an Indian in ISRL season 2 auction.

"ISRL is not just building a racing league; we are creating a new sports economy for India where athletes, teams, brands, and fans all converge. The Season 2 auction has shown the world that India is ready to back motorsport at scale, and this is just the beginning of our global journey," said Veer Patel, Director - Indian Supercross Racing League, as quoted in the release.

