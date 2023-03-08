ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Mairaj-Ganemat pair finishes 5th in skeet mixed team event

Doha (Qatar), March 8 The Indian skeet mixed team pairing of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon finished fifth at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shotgun World Cup, here on Wednesday.

The Indian duo shot 143 out of 150 in the 32-strong qualification field to miss the cut for the medal round matches by one point.

The American pair of Vincent Hancock and Kimberly Rhode won gold, after they beat French duo of Eric Delaunay and Lucie Anastassiou 6-0 in the gold medal match. They had also topped the qualification round with a score of 148.

Chile made the bronze medal match with a qualifying score of 144, but went down 2-6 to the Ital there.

With this, India's engagements in skeet therefore come to a close in this World Cup stage. The trap shooters begin their competitions on Friday.

India are yet to open their account in the Doha Shotgun World Cup.

