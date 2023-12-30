"It felt great": Maninder Singh on becoming Bengal Warriors skipper

By Aniket Datta

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh said on Saturday that it was a great feeling when the franchise asked him to lead the squad in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Maninder said that it was amusing when the Warriors retained him for the 10th season of the PKL.

"It felt great when they announced me the captain of the side. It was also great when they retained me," Maninder told ANI.

When asked about the Warriors' upcoming match against the Gujarat Giants, he said that hecwas looking forward fir the match adding that it would be a great match.

"We have been practicing for the last three-four days before facing the Gujarat Giants and it will be a great match; we are looking forward to it," he added.

Talking about the Warriors' maiden PKL title in 2019, he said it is past now and there is no point in thinking about it. He added that earlier, there were different sets of players in the squad.

"That season is past; it is good that we won PKL in 2019. Now there is no point in thinking about it. In 2019, we had a different set of players, and this season we have different players. It was a good season for us," he added.

In 2019, the Warriors defeated Dabang Delhi 39-34 to get hold of their first PKL title.

When asked about the Bengal Warriors' preparation for the ongoing season, the skipper praised the coaching staff and physios for keeping the team fit.

He added that this season there were many injury problems in the squad; however, the players are fit currently.

"The preparation has been going well. We have been training two times a day. All the coaching staff and physios are doing a great job and the team is fit. Like last season, there were injury problems but this season they have gone down. The players are fit," the skipper concluded.

Currently, Maninder's side stands in sixth place on the PKL standings with 22 points after winning three of their eight games.

