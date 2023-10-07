"It is new beginning...": Amit Shah lauds Indian contingent for 100-medal mark in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded the Indian contingent at the Hangzhou Asian Games for achieving the 100-medal mark and said it is the new beginning of a sporting journey to achieve newer heights of success.

"Our medal tally reaches the 100th mark for the first time at the #AsianGames. It is the new beginning of a sporting journey to achieve newer heights in success. This achievement lights a new beacon of hope among our athletes fuelling their pursuit of excellence with more power," Amit Shah posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian contingent on the "momentous achievement".

PM Modi said he looked forward to hosting the Indian contingent on October 10.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," PM Modi posted on X.

The 100th medal, a gold, came in women's kabaddi with team India winning a tightly contested final against Chinese Taipei.

