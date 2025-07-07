It is privilege to be part of something so new and ambitious, says Nathan Hales on registering for SLI

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Fresh off his historic Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games, where he set a new record in Men's Trap, British star athlete Nathan Hales has officially registered for the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India (SLI). The reigning Olympic Champion is among the first global names to throw his hat in the ring for what promises to be a revolutionary tournament in the world of shooting sports.

"It is a privilege to be part of something so new and ambitious. Being invited to take part in a league that could shape the future of shooting is truly exciting. It is not only a chance to compete, but to help set the tone for how this league evolves globally," said Hales, as quoted by the SLI press release.

The highly anticipated SLI 2025 will take place between November 20 and December 2, 2025, and will feature 6-8 teams divided into two pools. The tournament will include mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3p), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet) categories. Shooters will be grouped into four tiers Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Champions ensuring a dynamic blend of experience and emerging talent.

Interestingly, Nathan Hales claimed victory in the Men's Trap event at the Lonato leg of the 2023 ISSF World Cup, setting a new world record with a near-perfect score of 49 out of 50. The win secured his place in the 2023 ISSF World Cup Final in Doha, where he went on to earn a bronze medal. The following year, he clinched gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, scoring 48 out of 50 to establish a new Olympic record in the Men's Trap event.

On his decision to register for SLI, Hales shared, "It is refreshing to see shooting being reimagined. League formats like this bring the sport closer to fans and make it more spectator-friendly. It is not just about shooting anymore it is about energy, visibility, and pushing our boundaries as athletes."

Although this marks his first experience in a league-style format, Hales is confident in his ability to adapt. "I will approach it like I would any major event stay calm, train hard, and remain focused. The short, high-pressure matches will demand consistency, and I think that is brilliant for both mental preparation and crowd engagement."

The British shooter, who will be visiting India for the first time, is equally eager about the camaraderie and cultural exchange the league will foster. "I am really looking forward to meeting shooters from around the world, especially the younger Indian athletes. There is a lot to learn and share. Off the range, too, I cannot wait to explore India, reconnect with fellow Indian shooters and just enjoy the entire experience."

A firm believer in mentorship, Hales emphasised the opportunity the SLI presents for upcoming talent and said, "It is vital that the next generation gets exposure to top-level competition early. Leagues like this can inspire young shooters and give them role models up close that is priceless for the growth of the sport."

When asked about his personal goals for the league, Hales affirmed, "I want to give everything to my team. Whether it is a performance edge, motivation, or tactical insight I will do whatever it takes to help us succeed. And, of course, I want to enjoy every bit of it."

His message for young Indian fans and aspiring shooters is one of encouragement: "Support your shooters, soak it all in, and if you are lucky enough to be in the stands watch closely. There is so much to learn just by observing how top athletes approach each shot."

