"It is very ridiculous to know that...": TDP leader Varla Ramaiah on Hanuma Vihari accusing ACA of mistreatment

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 : Politburo Member of Telugu Desam Party Varla Ramaiah made a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy following Indian batter Hanuma Vihar's decision to leave the Andhra Pradesh team.

Vihari announced on Monday that he will never represent Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket ever again, accusing the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) of mistreatment that has left him "humiliated." Vihari made this revelation just after Andhra Pradesh's Ranji Trophy journey came to an end during the quarterfinals with a four-run loss to Madhya Pradesh.

"A promising cricketer like Hanuma Vihari has decided to leave cricket because of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his henchmen," the Politburo member told ANI.

He questioned the Andhra CM asking him as to why his party was interfering in the sports field and harassing young talents.

"It is very ridiculous to know that the government and ruling party of Jagan Mohan Reddy is interfering at every stage and every field and destroying the images. The state of Andhra Pradesh has lost its image because of the political interference of Jagan Mohan Reddy...It has gone and penetrated to cricket field also," he added.

In an Instagram post, Vihari made allegations that he was forced to resign as captain following Andhra's opening-round match against Bengal back in January. During that time, he had cited personal reasons for his decision but now revealed that the association had in fact acted against him because of political interference after he shouted at a player, whom he claimed was a politician's son.

"I was captain in the first game against Bengal, and during the game, I shouted at the 17th player, and he complained to his dad (who is a politician). His dad in return asked the association to take action against me. Although we chased 410 against last year's finalists, Bengal [for a first-innings lead], I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine," wrote Vihari.

Vihari said that he did not say anything personal to the player and felt that the board had undermined his importance despite his contribution to the team and the fact he represented India in Tests as well.

"I never said anything on a personal note to the player, but the association thought the player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left-handed, took Andhra to the knockouts five times in the last seven years and played for India in 16 Tests," said Vihari.

The batter said that he felt "humiliated and embarrassed", but nonetheless carried on playing under the new skipper, Ricky Bhui, out of respect for the team and the sport.

"I felt embarrassed but the only reason I continued playing this season is because I respect the game and my team. The sad part is that association think that players have to listen to whatever they say, and players are there because of them. I felt humiliated and embarrassed, but I have not expressed it until today," he concluded.

