‘It was time to challenge myself': Thomas Frank on becoming Tottenham head coach

London, July 18 Tottenham Hotspur's new head coach Thomas Frank revealed he wanted to challenge himself as he embarks on his journey, his first stop is the friendly against Reading on Saturday.

Frank began his first press conference as Tottenham head coach by sending his condolences and love to the families of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva who passed away in a tragic car accident in Spain.

The Danish coach then went on to reflect on making the move across London.

"It was very difficult and also very easy. I’m a person that goes all in. I got attached and had great relationships. I loved my time at Brentford. I also felt maybe it was time to challenge myself and get another opportunity. When a club with the magnitude of Tottenham come, I wanted to be a part of it,” said Frank in the press conference.

Frank takes over a Spurs side who had a disappointing league campaign under Ange Postecoglou in 2024/25, finishing 17th - their lowest position ever - after losing 22 of their 38 matches. However, Spurs beat Manchester United to win the UEFA Europa League in May to secure their place in the Champions League next season.

The 51-year-old arrives from Brentford, where he spent seven years, guiding the Bees to promotion to the Premier League in 2021, the first person to lead them into a top-flight season since 1946/47.

He has since consolidated their Premier League status, with last season's final position of 10th the club’s second top-half finish in four years.

"I’m super excited. There is a fantastic training ground and stadium. The facilities are top. The squad is really exciting - a good mix between experience and talent. My biggest task is to maximise the potential of the players. That gives you a better chance of competing and then achieving success.

"I’m very proud to sit in this chair and be part of the next chapters of Tottenham’s history. The ambition is to take this club to new heights,” he added.

