Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori close to joining Arsenal: Report

New Delhi, July 21 Arsenal’s long chase after Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori seems to be on its final legs as the two clubs have reached an agreement for the talented 22-year old, says report.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Bologna defender Calafiori. The deal is expected to be around 50 million Euro with the add-ons being finalized by the two clubs. The report further stated that the deal had stalled and Real Madrid, Juventus and one Premier League club tried to swoop in but the defender wants to join Mikel Arteta's project.

A player of Calafiori's profile is exactly the kind of player that Mikel Arteta likes and is quite similar to Jurrien Timber. He is a left footed center back but can also play left-back. It is expected he will be replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior in the side and will be slotted in alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ben White and Jurrien Timber.

Calafiori is expected to fly to London next week and will sign the documents that will make him an Arsenal player upon completing his medical tests, the report said.

Alongside Calafiori, Arteta is also looking to bring in reimbursements in the attack and midfield with names like Euro winning duo Nico Williams and Mikel Merino being linked to the Gunners.

It is reported that Arteta is a huge fan of Williams and is his first priority for any attackers incoming. The 22-year old is expected to join FC Barcelona but Arsenal have positioned themselves for a move for him if the move does not materialize.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor