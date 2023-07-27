"It’s a shame": Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc after finishing 7th in Hungarian GP

Mogyorod [Hungary], July 27 : In the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were disappointed after their performance. In a recent interview, Charles Leclerc said it was a shame as he was not happy with the result.

Charles Leclerc labelled his P7 finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix “a shame” as he and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz who wound up in P8 called on their team to find solutions in a bid to close the gap to Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes.

According to the Formula 1 website Charles Leclerc said, “It’s a shame. The first set I felt quite good on it. We had quite good pace then we had a slow stop that put us quite a bit on the back foot."

He added, “Then I was with Carlos, there we maybe lost a little bit of time. On the last set, I started to push a little bit more again. It was better. There was also a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane, so all in all, not a great day again.”

Asked whether he will be pushing his team to improve the car to get them back in the fight for the podium, Leclerc responded: “Yes, for sure. Even though today, honestly, in pure race pace we weren’t that bad.

Lecler said, “It’s just with the slow pit stop plus the five-second penalty it put us in a very difficult situation for the second stint. We lost too much to the guys in front. I think at least Oscar Piastri was reachable."

Charles Leclerc teammate Carlos Sainz said, “I think we had a very good start, a very good stint, and then we just follow a bit the pace of the car that this weekend hasn’t been great."

Sainz added, “With the degradation, with the heat, we were struggling a bit with tyres like we normally do. We have to settle for P8 in the end after a good start that was maybe looking a bit more promising than that.”

While concluding he said, “I think we were all expecting a bit more. Especially on a slow-speed track, we thought our car would respond a bit better. But unfortunately, it’s been quite evident that we’ve finished quite far behind the McLarens, the Mercedes, and the Red Bulls which is what we need to keep focusing on.”

