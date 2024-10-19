"It's always wonderful to run here": Gul Panag enthusiastic about Delhi Half Marathon participation

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Actor and avid runner Gul Panag expressed her excitement about participating in the Delhi Half Marathon, highlighting her long-standing association with the event.

"It's always wonderful to run in Delhi and participate in the Delhi Half Marathon," said Panag, while speaking to ANI.

"I have been participating since the inaugural edition, and I am very happy to be back here again," she added.

The Delhi Half Marathon was established in 2005.

The actor, known for her fitness and love for running, emphasized the unique appeal of the marathon.

"The best part of the Delhi Half Marathon is the route, which is the hero of the marathon," she noted.

Panag's enthusiasm for the event underscores its significance not just as a competitive race, but as a celebration of community spirit and the joy of running through Delhi's iconic streets.

Her continued participation since the event's inception reflects her dedication to both fitness and the marathon itself.

The Delhi Half Marathon 2024 is set to showcase some of India's top long-distance running talent, with a lineup of elite athletes who have consistently proven their mettle on both national and international stages.

Kavita Yadav, the defending champion of the Indian Elite Women's Race, enters the competition with an impressive track record. Her recent performances, including a second-place finish in the 10,000m at the 2023 National Open Athletics Championships, demonstrate her continued dominance in long-distance events. Yadav's personal best of 1:17:42 in last year's half marathon sets a high bar for this year's competition.

She will face stiff competition from the likes of Priti Lamba and Nirma Thakore, two of India's top women road racers.

Priti Lamba, known for her prowess in the 3000m steeplechase, won a bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games. She is also a bronze medallist of Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2022.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, the competition is equally fierce. Kiran Matre, fresh from his victory at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, where he clocked a personal best of 29:32, is ready to make a significant impact.

His competition comes in the form of Sawan Barwal, who was a bronze medallist in last year's event. His impressive credentials include an individual bronze and team gold at the Asian Half Marathon Championship in 2023. Barwal's recent gold medal in the 5000m at the National Senior Athletics Competition underscores his current form and readiness for the challenge ahead.

Rounding out the elite field is Kalidas Hirve, whose extensive marathon experience adds depth to the competition. With over 100 marathons under his belt and a personal best of 2:18:14 in the full marathon, Hirve's endurance and race strategy will be key factors in the half marathon event.

The Delhi Half Marathon will kick off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 20, and also boasts a prize purse of USD 260,000.

