‘It's crazy to think about what we've done’: Michelle Agyemang

New Delhi, July 29 Arsenal forward Michelle Agyemang, who was crowned the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Young Player of the Tournament, reflected on the achievement whilst celebrating with the England faithful in London.

The Lionesses have returned to England after triumphing over Spain in the finals of the tournament and have defended the European crown successfully.

"I don't know what to say. I'm so grateful for all of your guys here - I love you all. Thank you to everyone here and to my family for all of the support, you guys are amazing.

"It means the world to me. I'm so grateful to be here. It is still surreal. It doesn't seem real seeing people down there right now, it seems fake! It is crazy to think about what we have done and to be here today,” said Michelle to BBC One.

Following the Lionesses’ penalty shootout win over Spain in the final, the young forward was recognised for her outstanding impact in Sarina Wiegman’s team of late.

Going back to England’s opening game of the tournament, a 2-1 defeat to France, it was Michelle’s 86th-minute introduction that brought about a different threat, allowing Keira Walsh to pull one back late on.

Agyemang’s super sub status only grew in the knockout stages, coming off the bench to score the equaliser in a 2-2 quarter-final draw with Sweden, which England won 3-2 on penalties.

She was the hero again in the semi-final, rescuing the country in the 96th minute when England looked down and out against Italy. Taking the tie to extra-time, Agyemang’s goal provided the opportunity for Chloe Kelly to send England to the final, where she would go on to win against Spain with the deciding penalty.

It was the 71st minute when Agyemang replaced Alessia Russo in the final, before picking up a deserved award in a breakout tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor