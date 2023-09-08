"It’s definitely something I’d be open to": Lando Norris discusses prospect of becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate in Formula 1

London [UK], September 8 : McLaren's Lando Norris has shown interest in joining Max Verstappen's Formula 1 team Red Bull one day, saying he'd be curious to see how he stacks up against "one of the best drivers ever."

The reigning double world champion Verstappen has a long-term deal with Red Bull that runs until 2028, while Norris' most recent McLaren contract is expected to keep him at Woking until 2025.

Asked about the possibility of racing alongside Verstappen in the coming years, wherever that may be, Norris said he is open to opportunity in the future.

“It’s definitely something I would be open to in the future. I think I can happily say Max is probably one of the best drivers ever in the history of F1. I never raced against him until I was in F1, but I was always in the category below," Norris was quoted as saying by Formula 1.

“In karting, I already knew him reasonably well. Back in 2012-2013 was the first time I got to meet him and get to know him, so I’ve been able to witness what he’s doing and I think it’s not just that he’s in a good car and he’s able to perform.

“I think no matter what car he’s in, he’ll be able to perform at a similar level. Maybe with different results, but at a similar level, and I think at that point it’d be great to work alongside someone like that. At the same time, to see where I can really stand against him. I’d be open to it.”

Following Norris' remarks, Christian Horner was questioned about if he would contemplate making an approach for the 23-year-old, who is two years Verstappen's junior, moving forward.

“I invited him to McLaren the other day. So, if he wants to come any time, he’s very welcome,” Norris said.

In addition to Verstappen's generous contract, Sergio Perez, another member of his current team, has a contract with the Milton Keynes team that runs through the 2024 season.

“Look, Lando is a great driver, there’s no doubt about that, and you can see his potential is growing, but he’s a McLaren driver, you have to respect the agreements that are in place. But he’s one of a few drivers at the moment that… He’s doing a great job in the sport," said Horner.

“Of course, we have our drivers confirmed for ’24. In ’25 we have one seat open and, as you can imagine, there’s not a shortage of interest in that seat, but it’s a long way away at the moment.”

Verstappen has 47 wins and won two world championships in Formula One, while Norris has been on the podium eight times after coming agonisingly close to winning his first race in the 2021 season.

