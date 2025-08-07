'It’s great to see T20 cricket return to Mysuru, says Gundappa Vishwanath

Bengaluru, Aug 7 The fourth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will take place at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysuru. The two-week competition will run from August 11 to 28 and will be held as a closed-door event with no spectators in attendance.

Legendary cricketer Gundappa Vishwanath, speaking on the tournament being held in Mysuru, said, “It has happened before in Mysuru and it has always been a good centre. Mysuru has always been a rich catchment area for Karnataka cricket and it is great to see T20 cricket return to Mysuru. It’s called the Maharaja Trophy, so it is a fitting venue.”

Arjun Ranga, owner of the Mysore Warriors, said, “We are thrilled to have the Maharaja Trophy in Mysuru. This region has always been deeply passionate about cricket, and having the tournament return to Mysuru is a special moment for both our franchise and the city. It is a special occasion, and we are eager to begin our title defence.”

Mysore Warriors’ all-rounder Gowtham K, who was part of the side’s title-winning campaign last year, added, “We are very excited to get the season under way, with preparations and training in full swing. Lifting the trophy last year was special, and this year we have a fantastic team once again. We are looking forward to competing in our home city.”

The opening day on August 11 will see Gulbarga Mystics take on Mangaluru Dragons in the afternoon fixture, followed by defending champions Mysore Warriors facing last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Blasters in a highly anticipated evening clash. Double-header action will continue throughout the league phase, culminating in the play-offs from August 26 and the final on August 28.

The six franchises are defending champions Mysore Warriors, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Gulbarga Mystics, Shivamogga Lions and Mangaluru Dragons, who will battle for supremacy featuring top Karnataka talent including Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal and Manish Pandey.

The tournament will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 (English and Kannada) and streamed exclusively on FanCode.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 schedule:

11 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangaluru Dragons – 3.15 pm

11 August – Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors – 7.15 pm

12 August – Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Lions – 3.15 pm

12 August – Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7.15 pm

13 August – Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers – 3.15 pm

13 August – Mangaluru Dragons vs Shivamogga Lions – 7.15 pm

14 August – Mysore Warriors vs Mangaluru Dragons – 3.15 pm

14 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Bengaluru Blasters – 7.15 pm

15 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters – 3.15 pm

15 August – Hubli Tigers vs Mangaluru Dragons – 7.15 pm

16 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Gulbarga Mystics – 3.15 pm

16 August – Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers – 7.15 pm

17 August – Mangaluru Dragons vs Bengaluru Blasters – 3.15 pm

17 August – Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Lions – 7.15 pm

18 August – Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters – 3.15 pm

18 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers – 7.15 pm

19 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Lions – 3.15 pm

19 August – Mangaluru Dragons vs Hubli Tigers – 7.15 pm

20 August – Gulbarga Mystics vs Mysore Warriors – 3.15 pm

20 August – Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters – 7.15 pm

21 August – Mangaluru Dragons vs Mysore Warriors – 3.15 pm

21 August – Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Lions – 7.15 pm

22 August – Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics – 3.15 pm

22 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Mangaluru Dragons – 7.15 pm

23 August – Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors – 3.15 pm

23 August – Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7.15 pm

24 August – Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangaluru Dragons – 3.15 pm

24 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors – 7.15 pm

25 August – Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers – 3.15 pm

25 August – Mangaluru Dragons vs Gulbarga Mystics – 7.15 pm

26 August – Qualifier I – 3.15 pm

26 August – Eliminator – 7.15 pm

27 August – Qualifier II – 7.15 pm

28 August – Final – 7.15 pm

