'It's my last year at the club': Mohamed Salah on his future at Liverpool

Manchester, Sep 2 Mohamed Salah has said that it is his "last year" at Liverpool adding that nobody at the club has talked to him about a new contract.

The 32-year-old forward scored one and set up two goals to inspire a 3-0 victory for Liverpool over rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

He has either scored or assisted six of Liverpool’s seven goals so far this season, and his latest strike at Old Trafford took his tally against United specifically to 15, the highest figure for the club.

"I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it's my last year at the club," Salah told Sky Sports after Liverpool's victory over Manchester United.

"I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year," he added.

Salah set up each of Luis Diaz’s first-half goals in the Premier League showdown at Old Trafford, and then added his team’s third himself with a typically assured finish before confirming his Liverpool exit at the end of the season.

"Coming into the game, I said it could be the last time (I play here with Liverpool). No-one at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I'm just like, 'OK, I'm playing my last season' and see what happens at the end of the season.

"So far, we don't know with which club, but so far yeah my last game here with Liverpool. It's not up to me but nobody talk to me about a contract with the club. We'll see," he said.

The Egyptian, whose current contract at Anfield is set to expire next July, has been at Anfield since the summer of 2017, when he signed from Roma for a then club-record fee.

