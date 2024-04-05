"It's never a name you can discount": Toto Wolff on Sebastian Vettel amid rumours of F1 comeback with Mercedes

Tokyo [Japan], April 5 : Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff indicated that he would "never discount" Sebastian Vettel amid reports linking the four-time world champion to a potential F1 return with Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton backed Vettel as he faces concerns about who would succeed him at Mercedes for the 2025 season, stating he would "love" to see the German return to Formula One.

Hamilton, who has signed with Ferrari until 2025, has stated that he would like to see Mercedes replace him with "someone with integrity and values that are aligned with the team and where the team is going".

Earlier, Vettel admitted that he is considering a return to Formula One, citing ongoing negotiations with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and other team principals.

"Seb I think is flirting with the idea of going racing again. You can see he's done a sportscar test with Porsche and has been enjoying it, and I think maybe there is the idea that came back of maybe coming back to Formula 1," said the Mercedes team boss as quoted by Formula 1.

"Sebastian has been a good friend since a long time, I respect him as a driver a lot. Therefore it's never a name you can discount and say 'no it's not for us', it needs to be part of any discussions going forward," he added.

Vettel retired from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season, capping a 15-year career that included four world titles, 53 race wins, and 57 pole positions.

Reflecting on the comeback rumours further, Wolff told the press that time away from the sport may sometimes be beneficial, before stressing that Mercedes intends to take more time determining who would join George Russell in the team in 2025.

"Sometimes maybe taking a break is also good to reevaluate what's important for you and to re-find your motivation. As I said before, we haven't taken the decision yet, and it's not something we plan to do in the next few weeks," Wolff said.

"The driver market is very dynamic, some of the really good guys are about to sign for some of the other teams. We want to continue to have this discussion and keep the options open, but at that stage I think it's much too early for us to commit to a driver, whether very young or very experienced - I don't want to say old! The next few months will give us more clues," he added.

