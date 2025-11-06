It’s probably better than expected: Pat Cummins on Ashes return

Perth, Nov 6 Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, who is set to miss the Ashes opener in Perth as he continues his recovery from a back injury, said he is progressing well for his return to the series in the second Test against England in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, the speedster has expressed his desire to play as much as he can in the much-anticipated series.

“I don’t really want to commit to anything this far out. I’m pretty keen to play as much as I can, but realistically, if we have a big game and I bowl 40 or 50 overs and then there’s a game that starts a few days later, it might be a bridge too far. I’m trying to get right, and if I get right then hopefully, I’ll try to play most of it as I can," Cummins told Channel 7.

“That’s the aim and we’re building our plan to the second Test. It’s probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you’re at. We’re trying to keep that second Test as a live option. I’ll have a really good bowl in Perth, and by then I’ll know where I’m at.”

Having last played during Australia’s tour of the West Indies in July, Cummins is gradually regaining his rhythm. “It’s been really good. Yesterday was probably a three-quarter run-up for seven or eight overs, and it’s all feeling good, so I’m on track. It’s probably better than expected,” he said.

“(I’m bowling) at about 115 or 120 (km/h). I’ll have a bit of a bowl later in the week. Each session is incremental, so it’ll be a little bit more intense, and once I go over to Perth it should be pretty close to a full run-up, and I’ll get some overs in.

“It’s absolutely fine. There’s no stress so far. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but all the signs look pretty good so far. I’ve had the same injury a few times – albeit quite a while ago – so I know what to expect. With any break from bowling, you’re going to feel a few aches and creaks. I felt that but I know it’s all normal.

“I feel really good and feel like we’ve got a really good plan, so hopefully I’ll take part in a fair bit of the summer.”

Though Cummins isn’t exactly ahead of schedule, the skipper is progressing well in line with his recovery plan.

“I wouldn’t say ahead (of schedule) because it’s a meticulously mapped-out plan,” he said. “It’s all on track and the good thing is that I’m pulling up well and the body is great. Like anything, you tick off a session and then make sure you’re right for the next one. I haven’t had any hiccups or had anyone say that we need to rein it in.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor