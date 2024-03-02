IVPL: Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions, VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Chhattisgarh Warriors, promise epic semi-final showdown

Greater Noida (U.P), March 2 Herschelle Gibbs and Virender Sehwag will be up against each other as Red Carpet Delhi and Mumbai Champions gear up to lock horns in the first semi-final of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

After a week of non-stop cricket and some extraordinary display of skills, the semi-final of IVPL will get underway on Saturday. The first semi-final will begin at 12:45 pm while the second will get underway at 5:45 pm.

The second semi-final will see VVIP Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Warriors facing each other. Suresh Raina and Munaf Patel will be up against each other.

In the first semi-final, Red Carpet Delhi and Mumbai Champions will lock horns. Red Carpet Delhi finished at the top of the points table after beating Telangana Tigers by 5 wickets on Friday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Champions finished in fourth position.

The last time, these two teams met in the IVPL, Red Carpet Delhi defeated Mumbai Champions by 5 wickets. Mumbai will try to take the revenge this time and reach the finals of IVPL.

In the second semi-final, VVIP Uttar Pradesh will face Chhattisgarh Warriors in the evening. While VVIP Uttar Pradesh finished at the second spot, Chhattisgarh was at the third position in the League stage.

The last time, these two teams met in the IVPL, VVIP Uttar Pradesh beat Chhattisgarh Warriors by 16 runs. All the four teams are ready to showcase their skills in the knockouts on Saturday.

The final showdown is slated for Sunday here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

