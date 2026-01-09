IWL 2025-26: Sethu FC surge in second half to defeat Garhwal United

Kolkata, Jan 9 There was no slowing down Sethu FC as the Madurai-based side powered its way to a 4-1 victory against Garhwal United FC in a 2025-26 Indian Women’s League (IWL) clash at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata on Friday.

After a barren first half, a devastating 10-minute spell in the second period turned the contest decisively in Sethu’s favour. Dhurga P. broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, Malavika P. doubled the advantage in the 60th, and Lynda Kom Serto struck again in the 62nd for her eighth goal of the campaign.

Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam added a stunning fourth in the 74th minute, before Esther Tingjoukim pulled one back for Garhwal United in the 82nd.

The result marked Sethu’s fourth straight win and extended their unbeaten run to five matches, keeping them firmly in second place with 16 points from seven games, just behind leaders East Bengal. Garhwal United, meanwhile, suffered their fourth loss in the tournament and are eighth in the standings as the first phase of the league drew to a close.

The first half was a tense and tightly contested affair, with both sides probing cautiously and neither able to break the deadlock. Sethu came closest through Lynda Kom and Abigail Antwi, both of whom rattled the woodwork in a frustrating opening 45 minutes. Garhwal, however, stayed compact and disciplined, soaking up pressure and ensuring the sides went into the break level.

The game changed dramatically after the restart. Sethu came out with renewed purpose and broke the stalemate in the 52nd minute in a slightly fortuitous fashion. Dhurga P. sent a hopeful ball into the area, and Garhwal goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu was caught out of position as she haplessly saw the ball sail over her and across the goal line.

That goal opened the floodgates. Eight minutes later, Malavika P. doubled the lead with a moment of individual brilliance, winning possession inside the box, skipping past two defenders, and firing a fierce right-footed shot into the net.

Barely two minutes after that, Sethu struck again. A defensive lapse by Ernestina Tetteh allowed Lynda Kom to pounce on a loose pass, and the in-form forward kept her composure to curl the ball past Ribansi, scoring her eighth goal of the campaign.

Sethu were in complete control, but they were not done. In the 74th minute, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi produced a stunning free-kick from more than 30 yards that flew past the helpless goalkeeper to make it 4-0, a strike worthy of any stage.

Garhwal did manage a consolation in the 84th minute, when Esther Tingjoukim headed home from a corner delivered by Lhingdeikim, but it was far too late to alter the outcome.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor