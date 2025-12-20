IWL 2025-26: Sethu FC underway with comeback win over Kickstart

Kolkata, Dec 20 Former champions Sethu FC began their 2025-26 Indian Women’s League campaign on a positive note, coming from behind to register a 2-1 victory over Kickstart FC at the AIFF National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata on Saturday.

The contest was an engaging one from the outset, with both teams showing attacking intent and a willingness to play on the front foot. Kickstart FC, eager to make a statement early in the season, were rewarded for their positive approach in the 12th minute. A corner from the left caused panic inside the Sethu penalty area, and although goalkeeper Anjila Subba managed to punch away the initial header, the danger was not fully cleared. Yangoijam Kiranbala Chanu chased the loose ball and was brought down inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Babysana Devi kept her composure and calmly converted the penalty to hand Kickstart the lead.

Sethu FC did not allow the setback to dent their confidence and responded with purpose. Their forwards began to find pockets of space, and the midfield worked hard to push the team higher up the pitch. Lynda Kom Serto came close to restoring parity soon after, only to be denied by a sharp save from Kickstart goalkeeper Maibam Lingthoingambi Devi, who rushed off her line to smother the danger.

The equaliser eventually arrived in the 20th minute through Kaviya Pakkirisamy, who produced a moment of individual brilliance. Beating her marker with a clever change of direction, she curled a delightful effort that caught the goalkeeper off guard and nestled into the net. The goal lifted Sethu’s tempo, and the remainder of the first half saw both sides probing for an advantage, with the score locked at 1-1 at the break.

Sethu emerged for the second half with greater urgency and control, pushing Kickstart deeper into their own half. Their intent paid off in the 50th minute from a set-piece situation. A corner from the left caused another scramble in the box, and although the initial header was kept out, Malavika P reacted quickest to slot home the rebound and give the Madurai-based side the lead.

Kickstart FC attempted to mount a late response, pressing forward in search of an equaliser, but Sethu’s defence remained disciplined and organised. With calm game management in the closing stages, Sethu FC held firm to secure all three points and make a confident start to their league campaign.

