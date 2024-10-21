Jai Singh Sabharwal, 14, bags two gold medals, 1 silver in FEI event

Mumbai, Oct 21 Jai Singh Sabharwal, the 14-year-old rider from Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), made a mark in the world of showjumping with a remarkable performance, securing two gold medals and one silver at the FEI Concours Saut International 2* (CSI2*), held at the Surge Stable in Bangalore on Monday.

This victory is a part of unprecedented wins underscoring Jai's consistent skills and versatility having won nine gold, three silver and three bronze medals within a span of 10 months, making him one of India’s most promising young equestrian riders, the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) informed in a release on Monday.

At the FEI Concours Saut International, Jai delivered strong performances across multiple categories at the CSI2*. In the show jumping competition in the 115cm category, he won gold with Carna, clocking an impressive time of 65.68 seconds.

In the 120cm category, Jai, riding Carna again, completed the round with a time of 27.76 seconds securing another gold. In the 125 cm category riding Elliot, Jai completed the round with a time of 38.19 seconds winning a silver.

After the win, Jai said, “I would like to thank the EFI federation, especially Col. Jaiveer for the opportunity, the Surge team for a fantastic setup and my entire team for always being there for me. Every competition will help me prepare to better represent India in the future.”

Earlier in the day, Barath Manoharan made it a historic moment for Indian equestrian sports as he claimed victory in the country’s first-ever FEI Concours Saut International 2* (CSI 2*) Two-Phase competition. The event saw Barath, riding Qina, to a stunning win on Day 3, completing the 135 cm course in 36.03 seconds.

In a thrilling battle for the top spot, he narrowly edged out Kirat Nagra, who finished second on Little Joe with a time of 37.29 seconds. Kirat, who also secured a podium finish on Day 1, showcased consistent excellence throughout the competition.

M Krishna Sahithi riding Asca IX Z finished third with a time of 39.74 seconds. Barath’s win earned him ₹3,50,000, while Kirat and Sahithi received ₹2,70,000 and ₹2,02,500, respectively. The Grand Prix competition, scheduled for later in the day, was called off due to bad weather.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor