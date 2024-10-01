Jai Singh Sabharwal wins gold at Equestrian Premier League Show 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], October 1 : The equestrian season in India has begun on a high note with a remarkable achievement of a 14-year-old equestrian rider Jai Sabharwal, from The Amateur Riders' Club (ARC), securing 1st position in the Equestrian Premier League (EPL), held in Bengaluru. The event had riders from all over the country participating in EPL.

Jai has been training at ARC for the past six years, where he gets access to international-level coaching while the club also prepares riders who compete and win in events like the Asian Games and the Olympics. Recently, Jai competed in the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) CSI2*-1*-YH Show Jumping competition held at Azelhof in Lier, Belgium, where he won two medals in the CSI1* category. His dedication and training at ARC played an important role in his preparation for EPL.

Beating all odds, along with his horse Carna, Jai overcame a challenging moment just minutes before the 130 cm competition round where he suffered a fall during his warm-up in an attempt to capture the 150 cm jump. Despite the challenge Jai not only completed a double clear round but did so in the shortest time of 39.16 seconds Jump Off making it to the gold.

Results - Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/ Time)

Jai Singh Sabharwal (Carna/39.16 Jump Off)

Saravanan Kandhansamy (Mewrick odl/80.10)

Kiran Akhade (Geronimo/86.02)

Nitin Gupta (Leonardo van Holli/87.11)

Following the victory Jai Singh Sabharwal, said "I am elated to have won the 130 cms class amongst other riders who are much senior by age and riding experience. Now I am eager to prepare and compete for the upcoming international and national shows in India this season along with my team."

