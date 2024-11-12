Jaipur Open 2024: Ahlawat, Om Prakash, Udayan, Rashid set to compete

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 12 : The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will be staging the Jaipur Open 2024 at the Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur from November 13 to November 16. The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore. The Pro-Am event will be played on November 17.

A total of 126 players are participating in the tournament including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The tournament features some of the leading Indian professionals such as PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, former champion Om Prakash Chouhan, Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Shaurya Binu, Sachin Baisoya, Dhruv Sheoran, Varun Parikh and Shaurya Bhattacharya, to name a few.

The prominent foreign names in the field are those of Czech Republic's Stepan Danek, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Jakiruzzaman Jakir, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, K Prabagaran, Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Canada's Sukhraj Singh Gill, Japan's Makoto Iwasaki and Americans Dominic Piccirillo and Digraj Singh Gill.

The Jaipur-based professionals in the field are Vishal Singh, Prakhar Asawa, Girraj Singh Khadka, Rishi Raj Singh Rathore and Mahesh Yadav. The field also features Jaipur-based amateurs Abhyudaya Rawat, Manoviraj Shekhawat and Deep Karan Singh.

Ravi Jain, Secretary Tourism, Govt. of Rajasthan, said, "Rajasthan Tourism's association with the PGTI's Jaipur Open 2024 provides us the platform to showcase Rajasthan as an attractive destination for golf tourism for international and domestic tourists alike. We welcome all the participants to Rajasthan and invite them to explore the state's rich heritage, unique experiences and hospitality. We look forward to yet another successful staging of the Jaipur Open and wish the players all the best."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We thank Rajasthan Tourism and Rambagh Golf Club for partnering with us in staging the seventh edition of the Jaipur Open, Rajasthan's premier professional golf tournament. We expect some intense competition this week as the stakes get higher in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking race as we near the end of the season."

Yogendra Singh, Captain, Rambagh Golf Club, said, "We are excited to host a strong field featuring India's leading golfing talent at the PGTI's Jaipur Open 2024. The top quality of golf on display at the Jaipur Open not only provides our members exposure to the highest level of the sport but also inspires our junior golfers to achieve greater success. We've worked hard to provide the best playing conditions at Rambagh Golf Club and we're confident that the professionals will enjoy the experience of playing at our course and will have a memorable week."

Rambagh Golf Club, the premier golfing venue of Rajasthan, is a challenging Par 70 championship course with a yardage of 6303. The course is strategically designed on sandy loam soil and has a picturesque location with beautiful surroundings. Moving around the course, one is afforded with a view of the Rambagh Palace Hotel, Moti Doongri Fort, Nahargarh Fort and the Birla Planetarium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor