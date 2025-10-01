Jaipur Polo Open Bhavnagar Polo Trophy campaign with commanding win

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], October 1 : Riding high on their Kanota Cup triumph, the Jaipur Polo Team began their Bhavnagar Polo Trophy campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Carysil Polo Team in their opening clash.

South African powerhouse Lance Watson stole the spotlight with a stunning six-goal haul, showcasing his trademark precision and dominance on the field. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur added three goals of his own, underlining his pivotal role in steering the Pink City side to victory.

Carysil Polo Team put up a spirited fight, with Reo Himmat Bedla netting three goals and Jain Martin Juri contributing two. Despite their efforts, they were unable to halt Jaipur's attacking onslaught and defensive discipline, according to a press release from Jaipur Polo Open.

The convincing win sets the tone for Jaipur Polo's Bhavnagar campaign, as they look to build on their recent form and continue their winning momentum through the tournament.

Earlier on September 26, the Jaipur Polo Team delivered a commanding performance at the RPC Ground, defeating Navy Kanota Polo 10-5 in their final group stage clash of the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup.

The victory secured them a comfortable passage into the semi-finals, scheduled for September 27 at the same venue, as per a release from Jaipur Polo Team.

From the opening chukker, Jaipur dictated the pace, with Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Lance Watson leading the charge.

Padmanabh Singh dazzled with five goals, extending his fine run of form this season. Watson, known for his consistency, added two goals, while Angad Kalaan rounded off a balanced team effort with three.For Navy Kanota, Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota stood out, scoring four of the team's five goals, but his valiant effort wasn't enough to trouble a well-oiled Jaipur side.

The result reaffirmed Jaipur's attacking intent and its ability to produce goal-laden matches for the spectators.

