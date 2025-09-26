Jaipur Polo Team cruise into Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup SF

Jaipur, Sep 26 Jaipur Polo Team delivered a commanding performance at the RPC Ground, defeating Navy Kanota Polo 10–5 in their final group stage clash of the Gen Amar Singh Kanota Cup.

The victory secured them a comfortable passage into the semi-finals, scheduled for September 27 at the same venue.

From the opening chukker, Jaipur dictated the pace, with HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Lance Watson leading the charge. Padmanabh Singh dazzled with five goals, extending his fine run of form this season. Watson, known for his consistency, added two goals, while Angad Kalaan rounded off a balanced team effort with three.

For Navy Kanota, Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota stood out, scoring four of the team’s five goals, but his valiant effort wasn’t enough to trouble a well-oiled Jaipur side.

The result reaffirmed Jaipur’s attacking intent and their ability to produce goal-laden matches for the spectators.

They will now face All Stars Polo Team by Suhana in the semi-finals on Saturday, September 27.

On Thursday, the Jaipur Polo Team clinched a dramatic victory , narrowly defeating the Aravali Polo Team 6-5 in a tense finish during the 5th chukker. In a highly competitive game, both teams displayed determination and skill, ending the first four chukkers tied at 5-5.

The closely fought match kept the crowd engaged as each goal was hard-won, with Aravali Polo Team’s Juan Martin Juri, Hurr Ali, and Kr Kuldeep Singh Rathore defending vigorously against Jaipur’s attacking pair of HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Lance Watson.

Team captain Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (two goals), who was named ‘Icon of India’ by The Leela last year, also contributed with crucial strikes. At the same time, Angad Kalaan scored a solitary goal for Jaipur.

The Jaipur Polo Team recently clinched victories at the Sawai Man Guard Cup and the Chinkara Cup, defeating Kognivera Stallions Polo Team in the latter tournament and Carysil Polo in the former event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor