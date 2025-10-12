Jaipur Polo Team set up final clash against Dynamix Achievers in BM Birla Cup

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 12 : The semi-final clash of the BM Birla Cup, played at the Rajasthan Polo Club, resulted in a resounding victory for the Jaipur Polo Team as they cruised past the Suhana All Stars Polo Team with an 8-4 win to secure their place in the tournament final.

The star of the match was South African polo ace Lance Watson, who scored five goals to ensure the home team's qualification, according to a press release.

The game began with the Jaipur Polo Team going on the offensive from the word go. Watson opened the scoring for Jaipur in the second minute of the first chukker, followed by another goal in the sixth minute. Vandit Golecha capped off the first chukker with a third goal, giving Jaipur a commanding 3-0 lead.

The second chukker was again dominated by Jaipur, who added two more goals to their tally to lead 5-0 halfway through the game. The third chukker saw Jaipur extend their lead with two additional goals, before Suhana All Stars finally found their rhythm scoring three goals courtesy of Dhruvpal Godara (two) and Segundo Fernandez Llorente (one).

In the final chukker, two more goals were scored one each by Jaipur and Suhana All Stars. For Jaipur, HH Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur scored his second goal of the match, taking his overall tally for the tournament to 13 goals. For Suhana All Stars, Segundo Fernandez Llorente added his second goal.

At the final whistle, the score stood at 8-4 in favour of Jaipur, capping off another dominant performance, the press release added.

The Jaipur Polo Team will now face Dynamix Achievers in the final of the tournament at the Rajasthan Polo Club, scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST on October 12

