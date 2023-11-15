Japan Open: Prannoy HS advances to second round
By ANI | Published: November 15, 2023 09:09 PM2023-11-15T21:09:12+5:302023-11-15T21:10:08+5:30
Kumamoto [Japan], November 15 : Asian Games medalist Prannoy HS advanced to the second round of the ongoing Japan ...
Kumamoto [Japan], November 15 : Asian Games medalist Prannoy HS advanced to the second round of the ongoing Japan Open on Wednesday.
In his first-round match, Prannoy beat Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu by 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 to reach into the next round.
On the other hand, Lakshya Sen, the Commonwealth Games champion and Priyanshu Rajawat registered losses in their first-round matches.
Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei beat Priyanshu by 15-21, 12-21.
On the other hand, Lakshya lost to Kodai Naraoka of Japan by 17-21, 10-21 within two games only.
Japan Open started on November 14 and will go on till November 19.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app