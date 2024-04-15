Jemimah out with injury as India name squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Mumbai, April 15 Top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues is a prominent player who misses out due to an injury as the Women’s Selection Committee picked the Team India (Senior Women) squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh comprising five T20Is.

The 16-member squad will be led by regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy, the BCCI informed in a release on Monday.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was not included in the T20I team for the tour of Bangladesh, missed out due to an injury. "She is injured and is at NCA," said a BCCI source.

India will be playing Bangladesh women in the first T20I on April 28, followed by matches on April 30, May 2, May 6 and May 9 with all matches being played at SICS, Sylhet.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is against Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.

Bangladesh v India fixtures (All matches at SICS, Sylhet):

April 28, 1st T20I

April 30, 2nd T20I

May 2, 3rd T20I

May 6, 4th T20I

May 9, 5th T2oI

