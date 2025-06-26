Jharkhand Govt holds marathon to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 26 : In a strong message against substance abuse, the Jharkhand Government on Wednesday organised a marathon from Morhabadi Ground to Albert Ekka Chowk to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Speaking at the event, Jharkhand Sports Minister Sudivya Kumar said, "I hope all districts will take further steps to fight the drug menace."

Earlier on June 22, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Anurag Garg highlighted the growing challenge of drug abuse and the bureau's renewed approach toward combating it.

"26 June is celebrated as International Anti-Drug day and the way it is emerging in our society, NCB has decided that we won't celebrate it as a day, we will celebrate it as a Pakhwada," he said.

He further added that the bureau is taking the campaign to the grassroots by engaging with communities across the country.

"On this occasion, we are celebrating different programmes in various locations - schools, colleges, and public places and providing information about the side effects of drugs," Garg said.

In Visakhapatnam, the Narcotics Control Bureau along with EAGLE Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with Decathlon, successfully organised a Cyclothon on June 22 as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada' campaign. The event was held in alignment with the United Nations' resolution to observe June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The Cyclothon was flagged off by Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and the event was coordinated by Rajan Kumar, Superintendent, NCB Visakhapatnam, S Ramesh, Inspector EAGLE and Kalyani, Inspector, EAGLE.The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from various stakeholders including EAGLE Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Visakhapatnam, and State Bank of India (SBI), Siripuram Branch.

Over 100 cyclists from diverse backgrounds took part in the event, raising awareness and spreading the powerful message, "Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs." The participants pedalled through designated city routes, symbolising unity and a collective stand against the menace of drug abuse.

The event reinforced NCB' s and ANTF' S commitment to community engagement and drug prevention through public awareness initiatives and collaborative efforts.

