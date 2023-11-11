Jindal Panther Clinches Riveting 10-9 Triumph Over Apollo Spartans in Sir Pratap Singh Cup Polo Showdown

New Delhi [India], November 11 : In a nail-biting clash at the Jindal Polo Ground, Noida, Team Jindal Panther, under the leadership of Naveen Jindal, triumphed over Apollo Spartans with a close 10-9 scoreline in the prestigious Sir Pratap Singh Cup Polo match.

The stellar performance by Salim Azmi, Arjuna Award recipient Simran Shergill, and the impressive Santiago Marambio played a pivotal role in securing the victory for Team Jindal Panther. The relentless aggression displayed by the players proved to be the deciding factor in this exhilarating encounter.

Naveen Jindal, leading from the front, was honored as the "Most Valuable Player" for his contribution to the game. Originally scheduled at Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi, the match was relocated to Jindal Polo Ground, Noida, due to continuous rain.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, both teams showcased brilliant performances, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. Captain AP Singh led the Apollo Spartans with commendable spirit, supported by Rafus Benjamin Uloth, Arjuna Awardee Sameer Suhag, and Siddhant Sharma, ensuring a thrilling contest until the final whistle.

This victory marks the sixth consecutive triumph for Team Jindal Panther in the current season, following their success in the Jindal Panther Cup. The teams' dedication and sportsmanship added an extra layer of excitement to the Sir Pratap Singh Cup, making it a memorable event in the world of polo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor