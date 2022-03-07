Joaquim Rodrigues and Franco Caimi of Hero Motosports finish Stage-1 in Top-10

Hero MotoSports Team Rally recorded a good result at the end of the first stage of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2022, with two riders Joaquim Rodrigues and Franco Caimi finishing in the top 10 positions here at Qasr Al Sarab.

The first stage of the challenge turned out to be a rather tough one for the team. However, the Rally GP riders Joaquim Rodrigues and Franco Caimi braved the odds to make it safe to the tent, enjoying the 8th and 9th positions respectively.

Today's stage which started from the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi quickly sent the riders into a 262 km run in the desert, featuring long sections of just dunes and sandy terrains.

Joaquim Rodrigues rode his bike steadily taking it easy on the first stage; however, a small mistake sent him almost to a crash. Franco too, found the day tough, riding the last 100 km of the stage battling severe fatigue. Nevertheless, their perseverant riding places Joaquim Rodrigues at 8th place and Franco at 9th place in the overall Rally GP class rankings.

Ross Branch, who fought really well and contended for the top 3, suffered an unfortunate crash midway, and could not finish today's stage. He hopes to recover and restart the race in the next stage.

Coming up next is the first of two days of the marathon stage, which the riders will complete without any assistance or service by the team. The stage includes a special of 316 kms and another 137 kms in liaisons, making it also the longest stage of the rally.

"Today being the first stage, I tried to keep it easy. It was a good day for me, even though the terrain was tough. I made a slight mistake and almost crashed, but I'm happy I could bring the bike home safe. The first stage is completed, and we have a long way to go." said Hero Motosports Team Rally rider Joaquim Rodrigues.

"I'm happy to be back in the bivouac with the team that has completed the first stage of the race. It was a tough one for me, having battled the last 100 kms with severe fatigue; but I'm glad we still made it to the end with a top-10 position. Tomorrow is a new day, it will be better, and we'll keep fighting till the end." said Hero Motosports Team Rally rider Franco Caimi.

"In the morning I started really well, and was very comfortable on the bike, until just after refuel when I misjudged a dune and crashed. Unfortunately, I hit my head, so the medical team wanted to run some checks at the hospital. Luckily everything is okay, and I hope to start again tomorrow and continue the fight." said Hero Motosports Team Rally rider Ross Branch.

