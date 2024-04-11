Joe Root to make red-ball return for Yorkshire after two years

Headingley, April 11 Joe Root is all set to play in the second round of the County Championship this week against Gloucestershire, marking his first red-ball outing for Yorkshire in nearly two years.

Root's absence from the domestic scene since May 2022 has been felt keenly, his sporadic appearances in T20 cricket and the Hundred unable to quench the thirst of the Yorkshire faithful. Now, with the Ashes and subcontinent tour behind him, Root's focus shifts back to the traditional format, where his elegant stroke play and astute leadership promise to reignite Yorkshire's fortunes.

Root will play the next four rounds after missing the initial match against Leicestershire due to the two-month tour of India. The seventh round, which starts on May 24, will take place away from home in Northamptonshire. The 33-year-old, who had resigned as Test captain, had not played first-class cricket for his home county since May 2022 against Warwickshire.

Joining Root in the fray is the dynamic Harry Brook, who had not played since England's white-ball tour of the West Indies in December 2023 after withdrawing from the India series following the death of his grandmother Pauline. Brook scored scintillating unbeaten century in his comeback in 69 deliveries. Brook's last fixture will be against Glamorgan at home, starting May 3, before taking a break ahead of England's T20 series against Pakistan that leads into the T20 World Cup.

After a lackluster subcontinent tour in which he amassed 320 runs at 35.55—his lone century coming in the fourth Test as India won 4-1—Root will utilise the upcoming month to hone his skills in preparation for a busy six months. This season, England will host three Test series, the first of which starts on July 10 at Lord's against the West Indies and Sri Lanka. Before the year ends, they go to Pakistan and New Zealand.

