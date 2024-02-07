Jordan stun Korea to reach Asian Cup final

Doha, Feb 7 Jordan defeated South Korea 2-0 through goals from Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Al Tamari to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup final for the first time.

The two sides had played out to a 2-2 draw in the group stage. This was South Korea's fifth AFC Asian Cup semifinal in seven editions. But Jordan, ranked 64 places below South Korea, was making a first-ever appearance in the semifinals.

Jordan attacked aggressively at the beginning of the match but missed many good shooting chances. South Korea slowly grew into the match, with star striker Son Heung-min's effort in the 19th minute ruled out for offside, reports Xinhua.

The West Asian side broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Al Naimat lobbed the ball over the advancing goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo following a well-timed pass from Al Tamari.

Jordan struck again 13 minutes later, when Al Tamari skipped past three South Korea defenders before finding the net.

"I am very disappointed. I am angry because we should have done better tonight," said South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

"It is a team that is growing and still needs to develop towards the next World Cup. There is a lot of work ahead of us. Apart from that, I am not thinking of anything," added Klinsmann.

Jordan will face Iran or defending champion Qatar in the final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor