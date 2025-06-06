'Josh is very high': Jitesh Sharma 'exicted' to lead NECO Master Blaster in Vidarbha Pro T20 League

Nagpur, June 6 Fresh off his heroics in the IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jitesh Sharma expressed his excitement to captain NECO Master Blaster in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, saying the "josh is very high" and he is excited not just to play but to guide the young crop of talents.

With Jitesh as captain, the experienced R Sanjay has been appointed vice-captain, adding further balance to a talented lineup brimming with young and emerging cricketers.

NECO Master Blaster will lock horns with the Bharat Rangers in their opening match here in Nagpur on Friday. The side will next meet Nagpur Titans on Saturday before meeting Nagpur Heroz on Sunday.

"Proud to lead NECO Master Blaster— the josh is very high. I’m excited not just to play but to guide this young group of talented players. This league is a platform for new heroes to emerge, and we’re ready to give it our all," said Jitesh ahead of the first game.

All matches will be hosted at the world-class VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. The VPTL features six franchise teams for men and three for women, showcasing a dynamic mix of emerging cricketers, local heroes, and seasoned players from the Vidarbha region. The tournament aims to provide a high-quality platform for homegrown talent and strengthen the domestic cricket structure in Central India.

The Vidarbha Pro T20 League will be available for live streaming on JioCinema, FanCode, and Waves. Additionally, fans can also catch the live telecast of the matches on DD Sports, bringing the excitement of the league to television viewers nationwide.

The six men’s franchises selected for the inaugural season are NECO Master Blaster, Orange Tigers, Nagpur Titans, Bharat Rangers, Nagpur Heroz and the Pagariya Strikers.

Men's squad: Jitesh Sharma (captain, wicketkeeper), R Sanjay (vice captain), Aryam Meshram, Adyan Daga, Adyan Routham, Akash Kombe, Vedant Dighade (wicketkeeper), Gaurav Dhobley, Ankush Tammiwar, Aditya Khilote, Arya Durugkar, Pratham Maheshwari, Prafulla Hinge, Ananmay Jaiswal, Sarthak Dhabadgaokar, Sanmesh Deshmukh.

