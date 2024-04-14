'Josh mein hosh nahi khona....' Childhood coach's mantra for Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi, April 14 Kuldeep Yadav's childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey on Sunday revealed that he had suggested the Indian spinner not rush to the field to "impress anyone" and "be 100% fit" before making it to ground for Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

After missing three matches due to a groin injury, Kuldeep returned to Delhi Capitals, claiming three wickets while conceding just 20 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. He was the star in Delhi’s much-needed win.

"Yes, I spoke to him, I asked him why he was not playing the match and he said that he was injured. I said don't play until you are fit, this was my advice. Often players become emotional in the pursuit of a match or in the pursuit of taking the franchise higher. Josh mein hosh nahi khona... So, I said to play only when you are fit.

"Because at this time Kuldeep cannot play just for himself or for any franchise... It is more important to play for the country. That's why I told him you should play only when you are fit, he said 'my team is losing, so it is very important for me to play'. So, he played that match in which he bowled brilliantly," Kapil Dev Pandey told IANS.

The coach further said that keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, Kuldeep made a few changes (variations added) in his bowling.

"Injuries keep happening in the long process. But Kuldeep is in his top form. When the last World Cup ended, I told him that there are Test matches so keep your preparation well. It is difficult to come to a Test after the ODI... as soon as the Test matches ended, the IPL started. I told him to use his brain well to read the batter. Bowl according to batsman. I advised him to reduce the flight of your ball and keep it on the spot.

"You must have seen the googly he bowled to Nicholas Pooran. I told him to go for more googlies than Chinaman," he said.

Kapil Dev Pandey also said that Kuldeep has good competition from Yuzvendra Chahal. "Other players like Yuzvendra Chahal are also doing well. It is not that Kuldeep does not have competition but he is in better form than everyone else at the moment."

"Kuldeep is successful on Asian wickets but is even more successful on foreign soil. He took wickets in Australia; he was the best bowler in England and had the best bowling in the West Indies. He likes wickets which offer little bounce or are fast. It will become even more difficult to understand Kuldeep," said the coach.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor