Jr Men Academy C'ship: Ghumanhera Riser’s, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, S.G.P.C and SAI-Gujarat win

Surat (Gujarat), Dec 27 Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy, Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy, Namdhari XI, and Roundglass Hockey Academy registered victories on Day 3 of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 – Zone A & B in Suraj on Saturday.

In Pool D, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy edged past Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 3–2, courtesy of goals from Duvish (21’), Yash (23’), and Hitesh Kataria (42’). Rahul Tanwar (10’) and Himanshu Chanaliya (59’) scored for the losing side.

In the same pool, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat secured a commanding 15–4 victory over Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Nikhil (16’, 25’, 33’, 35’, 39’) starred with five goals, while Nitin (22’, 30’, 59’) netted a hat-trick. Himanshu (7’, 8’) and Dhruv (9’, 53’) scored braces, with Yashmit Deswal (13’) and Sameer (49’) adding a goal each. For Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Deepak Kumar (15’, 37’) and Sunny (56’, 58’) scored two goals apiece.

In Pool C, S.G.P.C Hockey Academy defeated Ashwini Sports Academy 3–1, with goals from Inderpreet Singh (27’), Mehakdeep Singh (36’), and Arshdeep Singh (43’). Varun Panchal (40’) scored the lone goal for Ashwini Sports Academy.

In the other Pool C encounter, Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy thrashed Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society 13–0. Tushal Sosa (2’, 3’, 13’) struck a hat-trick, while Captain Vishal Gundiya (11’, 35’), Alpeshbhai Vala (13’, 21’), and Athrav Mahadik (37’, 45’) scored braces. Bhavyakumar Asari (19’), Janmesh Rathod (27’), Nikunj Salvi (57’), and Pravin Chaudhary (59’) added a goal each.

In Pool B, Namdhari XI cruised to a 13–1 win over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Vikram (12’, 17’, 37’) scored a hat-trick, while Bihara Singh (11’, 27’), Sonu (26’, 27’), and Gurdayal Singh (43’, 55’) netted braces. Mandeep Singh (16’), Nikhil (13’), Amanatveer Singh (56’), and Sehajpreet Singh (60’) contributed a goal each. Captain Taranjot Singh (56’) scored the lone goal for Ritu Rani Hockey Academy.

In Pool A, Roundglass Hockey Academy recorded a massive 19–0 victory over Cheema Hockey Academy. Inderjit Singh (13’, 30’, 45’) scored a hat-trick, while Captain Arshpreet Singh (4’, 14’), Anurag Singh (9’, 10’), Om Rajnesh Saini (36’, 39’), Gurwinder Singh (2’, 48’), and Varinder Singh (59’, 60’) netted braces. Sukhpreet Singh (19’), Prince Singh (51’), Jarman Singh (55’), Sunny (7’), Sukhmanpreet Singh (5’), and Amandeep (5’) added one goal each.

