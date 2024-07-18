Jr Women, Men East Zone Hockey: Manipur, Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha, Bihar win on Day 4

Kolkata, July 18 The hockey teams of Manipur, Jharkhand and Bengal claimed victories in the women’s category, while the Hockey Association of Odisha, Bihar, and Manipur won in the men’s category on Day 4 of action in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women East Zone Championship 2024 at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake.

Manipur Hockey began the day by beating Assam Hockey 12-0 in the women’s category. Devi Mutum Priya (2’, 4’, 7’, 26’, 36’, 59’) led the goal-scoring efforts for Manipur Hockey with a 6-goal haul. Reena Koijam (20’), Tanu Shorensangbam (32’, 57’), Chanu Leishangthem Natali (42’, 58’), and Devi Laishram Ritu (51’) also pitched in to seal their victory.

In the second match of the day Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Bihar by 10-0 in the women’s category. Roshni Aind (6’, 32’) opened the account for Hockey Jharkhand, followed by goals from Mundu Sukarmani (15’, 23’, 43’), Kumari Shanti (19’, 35’), Captain Rajni Kerketta (22’, 59’), and Salomi Nag (28’).

Hockey Bengal registered a 3-0 victory over the Hockey Association of Odisha in the third match of the Women’s category. Shanti Horo (27’) broke the deadlock for Hockey Bengal as the first half wound up to a close. A penalty corner goal from captain Subila Tirkey (33’) and a sublime field goal from Laltlanchhungi (49’) in the second half sealed the deal for Hockey Bengal.

The fourth match of the day saw the Hockey Association of Odisha register a 2-0 win over Hockey Jharkhand in the Men’s category. Sunil Lakra (44’) found the back of the net from a penalty corner in the third quarter, followed by a quick field goal from Deepak Pradhan (48’) in the last quarter to confirm the victory for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Hockey Bihar registered a 7-2 victory over Assam Hockey in the men’s category in the fifth match of the day. The goalscorers for Hockey Bihar were Atit Kumar (2’, 30’), Amrendra Kumar Singh (3’), Aakash Yadav (13’, 24’), Lama Shanu (21’), and Vikash Kumar Yadav (50’). The two goals for Assam Hockey were scored by Manasrij Boro (17’) and Neck Ali (32’).

The last match of the day saw Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Bengal by 2-1 in a closely contested affair in the Men's category. Hockey Bengal took the lead through captain Singh Vivek Kumar's (4') penalty corner conversion early in the game but Manipur Hockey fought back through goals from Khangembam Somikant Singh (27') and captain Silheiba Lisham (40') to complete their comeback victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor