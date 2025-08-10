Just pick best openers, finishers, rest can float around as per the situation, says Panchal

New Delhi, Aug 10 With all eyes on what squad India would pick for the upcoming Asia Cup, set to happen in the UAE from September 9-28, former cricketer Priyank Panchal feels the focus should be on selecting the best openers and finishers, while making rest of the batting order flexible as per a given situation.

India last played a T20I in February 2025, when they beat England 4-1 in a home series and are set to play the shortest format after a six-month hiatus through the Asia Cup. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have formed the top-order in the past few T20I series.

But with players like Test skipper Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul putting good performances in IPL 2025, the batting order’s make-up could make for an interesting look in the squad to be selected by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee in this month.

“I think we obsess too much over batting positions in T20s for the sake of endless discussions and analysis. Just pick the best openers, best finishers, and the rest can float around as per the situation,” wrote Panchal in his ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on ‘X’ on Sunday.

India will play its Asia Cup Group A games against UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively, while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A, while Group B comprises of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. It’s also the first time Asia Cup, to be held in the T20I format keeping in mind the preparation of teams for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, will have eight teams.

Top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Fours stage, with the top two facing each other in the title clash in Dubai on September 28. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having beaten Sri Lanka in the 2023 final held in the 50-over format in Colombo. Sri Lanka had won the Asia Cup in the T20I version after beating Pakistan in the final in 2022.

