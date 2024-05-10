Jyothi Yarraji misses Paris 2024 Olympics qualifying mark at Harry Schulting Games

Vught [Netherlands], May 10 : Athlete Jyothi Yarraji won the women's 100m hurdles event at the Harry Schulting Games 2024 athletics meet in Vught, Netherlands .

Competing in her outdoor season opener, Yarraji, an Asian champion, clocked 12.87s on Thursday to win the gold medal ahead of Dutch hurdlers Mira Groot (13.67s) and Hanna van Baast (13.84s).

However, Yarraji missed the entry standard for the Paris Olympics 2024, set at 12.77s, by one-tenth of a second.

Last year, Yarraji had missed the qualifying mark for the Olympics by a hundredth of a second when she set a national record of 12.78s for a bronze medal at the World University Games in Chengdu.

The qualification period for the Paris 2024 Olympics started on July 1, 2023, and will end on June 30 this year.

Yarraji, an Asian Games silver medallist, is slated to compete in five more international tournaments in Europe in a bid to breach the qualifying mark for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Earlier in the day, Jyothi Yarraji had clocked 13.04s for the top spot across heats. Yarraji also competed in the women's 100m heats, clocking 11.79 for fifth place but did not start in the final. The qualifying mark for the Olympics in the women's 100m race is 11.07s.

Meanwhile, Tejas Shirse won the men's 110m hurdles with a personal best timing of 13.56s and was followed by Dutch athletes Joas van Hellemondt (13.80s) and Jamie Sesay (13.92s).

In the heats, Shirse came second overall with a timing of 13.78s.

The qualifying mark in the men's 110m hurdles for the Paris Olympics is 13.27s. Meanwhile, India's national record in the event stands at 13.48s clocked by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2017.

Amlan Borgohain, India's national record holder in the men's 200m, was also slated to compete in Vught on Thursday but did not turn up for the event.

