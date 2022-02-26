Kenya dominates Israel's Tel Aviv Marathon

Jerusalem, Feb 25 (IAMS) Kenya's Vincent Kipsang Rono won the men's race of Israel's annual Tel Aviv Marathon on Friday at two hours, 12 minutes and 55 seconds.

His compatriots Alfred Kipkemboi Koech, who clocked 2:15:38, and John Langat (2:17:50), finished in second and third place, respectively.

Israel's Mintamir Bikaya won the women's marathon at 2:53:02, ahead of 2020's winner, "lena Tolstykh of Russia at 2:56:04 and Israel's Anna Prais in 3:15:59reports Xinhua.

The first-place runners Rono and Bikaya won a prize of 7,500 U.S. dollars each.

Malade Bukayaw of Israel won the men's half marathon race at 1:03:11, while Ethiopi'a's Buzunesh Getachew Gudeta finished first in the women's event with 1:09:51.

About 40,000 runners participated in the event, which also included half marathon, 10km and 5km runs.

