Kevin Pietersen calls Lucknow airport 'world-class', credits CM Yogi's vision for infrastructure

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 : Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen lauded the developmental initiatives undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During a recent visit to the new terminal of Lucknow Airport for IPL 2024, Pietersen expressed his astonishment, describing the airport as 'world-class.'

Having traversed through some of the world's busiest and largest airports, Pietersen remarked that he had never encountered such a splendid airport terminal before.

Pietersen, Known for his aggressive batting on the cricket field, commended CM Yogi for the remarkable infrastructure and took to social media to share his admiration, tagging the UP CM while praising the Lucknow airport.

"The 'Street of Flowers' in the new airport terminal of Lucknow is truly world-class. Everyone has done a fantastic job for this beautiful state of Uttar Pradesh. I am sure Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be very proud of this. India is progressing rapidly," Pietersen, wrote in his post on X.

Notably, the Yogi government expanded both the terminals of Lucknow Airport, enhancing its capacity significantly. The third terminal of Lucknow Airport started operating in March, with an annual capacity of 80 lakh passengers. Currently, 4 international airports and 11 domestic airports are operational in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the construction of 6 airports is progressing rapidly.

Since Lucknow is known to be the home ground of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, all players and support staff have to regularly visit Lucknow. The distance from the airport to the stadium is just a few kilometers. During IPL matches, it is obvious to witness a lot of buzz at Lucknow Airport.

