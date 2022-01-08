Khawaja becomes 3rd cricketer to make twin tons in Test at SCG

By ANI | Published: January 8, 2022 04:02 PM2022-01-08T16:02:13+5:302022-01-08T16:10:08+5:30

Australian batter Usman Khawaja on Saturday became the third player in history to hit a ton in both innings of a Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Khawaja (101*) also became the sixth Australian batter to score twin centuries in a single Ashes Test. The left-handed batter helped Australia set a target of 388 runs for England in the fourth Ashes Test.

"Usman Khawaja becomes just the third player to make a century in both innings of a Test match at the SCG!" ICC tweeted.

Khawaja had scored 137 runs in the first innings as Australia declared the first innings of 416/8.

In the second innings, Australia scored 265/6 before declaring on Day 4 of the fourth Test on Saturday.

England openers safely battled through to stumps to set up a thrilling final day on Sunday. The visitors ended Day 4 at 30/0, still needing 358 runs to win the fourth Test.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Tags :SydneyaustraliaSCGiccUsman Khawaja