Khelo India National Women Kho Kho leagues to take place in January

The Khelo India Senior Women National Kho Kho league is set to take place at Chandigarh University, Punjab, from January 10 to January 13. To be held over three phases, the league is being organized by the Kho Kho Federation of India, with full financial support from the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The Union Ministry has sanctioned the tournament at a total cost of INR 32.25 Lakh over the three phases, which includes a total sum of INR 18 lakh as Prize Money for the top 4 positions over the 3 Phases. A total of 12 teams will be a part of the tournament and close to 200 players are slated to participate.

Also, the Kho Kho women's league for junior and sub-junior age groups is scheduled from January 16 to 19 at the Alberta Ekka Kho Kho stadium in Hotwar, Ranchi.

The Khelo India women's leagues, which are being held across multiple sports since 2021, is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to develop the overall sports ecosystem of the country and tap into the best of women's sports talents across the States and give them a platform to compete in.

( With inputs from ANI )

