Khelo India University Games: Rugby Sevens, Women's Table Tennis knockout line-ups firmed up

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 : Sporting action continued on competition day three of the third Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP), with the Rugby Sevens and Table Tennis knockout line-ups being firmed up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually declared open the third edition of the 10-day Khelo India University Games (KIUG) at Lucknow's BBD University Cricket Ground where a grand opening ceremony was organised to mark the occasion.

Four cities across Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida and Gorakhpur - will host most events. Only the shooting events are scheduled in New Delhi.

Sandeep from the Panjabi University of Patiala netted the first hat-trick of the Games in a heavy 7-0 win over Kota University. He was playing a Men's Football group stage game at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) grounds here in the city where the Rugby Sevens finals are also scheduled in the evening of Friday.

KIIT Bhubaneshwar in both Rugby semi-finals

The Rugby Sevens games began early at the GGSSC and by the end of the day Lovely Professional University (LPU), Bharati Vidyapeeth, Chandigarh University and KIIT University of Bhubaneshwar made it to the men's semi-finals. LPU defeated Lalith Narayana Mithila University (LNMU) 33-7 in their quarter-finals, while Bharati Vidyapeeth blanked Shivaji University 29-0 to book their spot in the final four. Chandigarh beat Mumbai 28-12 and KIIT got the better of the University of Calicut 22-5 to also move into the final four.

In the women's category Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) booked their final four spot with a 20-0 rout of Patliputra University however, Mumbai had to grind out a hard-fought 17-12 win over Chandigarh to make the knockout stage. KIIT, Bhubaneshwar in fact made both the Rugby semis as their women blanked state-mates Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) 20-0. Shivaji University grabbed the fourth semi-final spot, and overpowered LNMU 34-5 in their quarters.

Two teams each from Chennai and Kolkata in Women's Table Tennis knockouts

There will be two teams each from Chennai and Kolkata in the Women's Table Tennis last eight stages as both SRM, Chennai and Madras University made it through as did Adamas University and Calcutta University after the conclusion of the group games here at the Babu Banarsi Das (B.B.D) Badminton Academy Indoor Hall, in the state capital.

As the quarter-final line-ups stand, Chitkara University will clash against Panjab University while SRM University, Chennai, will take on Chandigarh University. The third quarter-final will see Adamas University of Kolkata take on the University of Madras while the fourth will pit Calcutta University against Delhi University.

Hockey, Swimming, Shooting and Wrestling to begin

Day four of sporting competitions on Friday, while seeing the conclusion of the Rugby discipline will also see the commencement of Hockey at the GGSSC grounds in Lucknow. The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Greater Noida will also see the first splash of athletes in the Swimming pool. Also, at Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, the Shooting competitions which will give out 13 gold medals, are slated to begin on Friday.

IIT - Banaras Hindu University Indoor Hall will host Wrestling as the events in Varanasi will also kick off tomorrow.

Results of the Day so far

Volleyball Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

Adamas University defeated Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala - 3 - 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25 - 18, 25 - 22)

SRM University, Chennai defeated Sri Kushal Das University 3-0 (25 -11, 25 - 15, 25 - 10)

Punjabi University, Patiala defeated Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 3-0 (25 - 14, 25 - 22, 25 - 15)

Punjab University Chandigarh defeat GNDU, Amritsar - 3-2 (25 - 23, 27-29, 24-26, 25 - 13, 15 - 10)

Volleyball Men (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

SRM University, Chennai defeated Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune - 3-0 (25 - 20, 25 - 16, 25 - 18)

University of Madras defeated Calicut University - 3 - 2 (25 - 22, 25 - 23, 21 - 25, 28 - 30, 15 - 13)

Mangalore University, Mangalore defeated Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathawada University 3-0(25 - 21, 25 - 15, 25 - 20)

Kurukshetra University beat MG University, Kerala -3-0 (35 - 33, 26 - 24, 32 - 30)

Table Tennis Men (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)

Chandigarh University defeated VELS U 3-0 Group B; Chitkara University defeated Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS 3-1 Group A; Madras University defeated North Bengal University 3-1 Group C; University of Mumbai df Panjabi University, Patiala 3-1 Group C; Chitkara University defeat SRM University, Chennai 3-0 Group A; SAGE University defeat VELS University 3-1 Group B; Adamas University defeat Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS 3-0 Group A; Chandigarh University defeat Mizoram University 3-1 Group B; SRM University beat Adamas University - 3 - 1 Group A

Table Tennis Women (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)

Panjab University defeated Adamas University 3-0 Group D; Chandigarh University defeated Osmania University 3-0 Group C; Jain University defeated Nathibhai Damodar Thackersay University 3-1 Group D; University of Madras defeated Lalit Narayan Mithila University 3-0 Group A; Calcutta University defeat Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS 3-0 Group C; Delhi University defeat Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University 3-0 Group B

Rugby Sevens Men (GGSSC, Lucknow)

Lovely Professional University defeated Lalit Narayana Mithila University 33-7

Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune defeated Shivaji University 29-0

Chandigarh University defeated University of Mumbai 28-12

KIIT University, Bhubaneshwar defeated University Calicut 22-5

Basketball Men (GB University, Greater Noida)

Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar defeated Mahatma Gandhi U, Kottayam 67-65

Basketball Women (GB University, Greater Noida)

SRM U, Chennai defeated Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Bhopal 70-59; Madras U defeated BHU, Varanasi 110-42

Football Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

GNDU, Amritsar defeated Sambalpur University - 2 - 0; Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu defeated VELS University - 4 - 0

Kabaddi Women (SVSP stadium, Greater Noida)

Kurukshetra U, Haryana df CRSU, Jind 50-22

University of Burdwan df H.C.Y. University Durg 30-23

ABV University, Bilaspur df Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 39-30

Kabaddi Men (SVSP stadium, Greater Noida)

SRM U, Chennai df GKUT Talwandi Sabo 30-24

Kota U df Adamas U 72-27

Football Men (GGSSC, Lucknow)

Punjabi U, Patiala df Kota U 7-0 (hat-trick Sandeep); Guru Nanak Dev U df Kannur U 1-0

Rugby Women (GGSSC, Lucknow)

KIIT, Bhubaneshwar df Shivaji U 36-5; Chandigarh U df Guru Nanak Dev U 15-0

Mallakhamb (B.B.D. University, Lucknow)

Barkatullah University- Total Score (Pole+Hanging+Rope): 106.85

Vikram University- Total Score (Pole+Hanging+Rope): 121.45

Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS- Total Score: 121.05.

