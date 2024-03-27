Kho Kho will strengthen its identity in the World in future, feels Sumitra Mahajan

New Delhi, March 27 Former Lok Sabha (LS) Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday inaugurated the 56th National Kho Kho Championship at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, here.

Kho Kho Federation of India president Sudhanshu Mittal, secretary general MS Tyagi, senior RSS leader Ramlal and BJP MP (also the Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee) Ramesh Bidhuri, along with chief guest of the event Sumitra Mahajan unveiled the mascot 'Dhaakad' of the Kho Kho Championship.

Addressing the players and the coaches present on this occasion, Sumitra Mahajan said she herself had played this sport and is now happy to promote it.

Regarding the Indian government's plans to promote indigenous sports, Sumitra Mahajan said, “The Government of India started Khelo India to promote Indigenous sports. After Khelo India many players have shown their talent in various sports. Kho Kho Federation of India president Sudhanshu Mittal is at the forefront of promoting this game and under his leadership, the KKFI has embarked on a new path. Promoting Indian sports is the priority of the government. We not only hope but also believe that in the future, kho kho will strengthen its identity in the world as an Indian sport."

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Mittal said that Delhi is thrilled to host the 56th National Kho Kho Championship with such tremendous participation from across the country.

“Kho Kho is not just a game, it is an emotion for the people of India. It is a cultural phenomenon that unites people. We are proud to provide a platform to talented players to showcase their skills and inspire the next generation of Kho Kho players,” he said.

The championship has a record participation of 73 teams of more than 1300 men and women players from 37 States/Union Territories across the country.

