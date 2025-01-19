Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Nepal Match on TV and Online

The finals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup will be played on Sunday (January 19, 2025) between India and Nepal. Hosts India are on an all-conquering run. They topped Group A with an all-win record, then pocketed a ton in the 100-40 quarter-final win over Sri Lanka.

In the semis, however, they were forced to dig deep as an enterprising South African side dominated the early turns.India eventually won the high-octane clash 60-42 despite playing catch up to South Africa in front of an expectant Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium crowd in the national capital. Nepal, with their valiant play, thumped Iran 72-20 to make the final.

India Vs Nepal, Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Men's Final: Live streaming and Telecast details

The live telecast of the Kho Kho World Cup final will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

The live streaming of the Kho Kho World Cup final match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Timings and details for the Final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025:

Trophy Installation: 5:30 pm

Women's Final: 6:00 pm

Chief Guest Felicitation: 7:15 pm

Men's Final: 7:45 pm

Prize Distribution: 9:00 pm

